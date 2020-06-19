WorkSource Cobb will have the following free webinars in July at 1 p.m.:
July 7 will be "Dealing with Grief that Comes with Job Loss." Participants can learn how a job loss can bring about emotions and feelings of grief, what the five stages of grief can present during a job loss and how to manage the stages to ensure success in a job search. To register, visit https://www.worksourcecobb.org/events/dealing-with-grief-during-a-job-loss.
July 14 will be "Staying Healthy in an Unhealthy World." Participants can learn what stress really is and how to manage it so they can focus on what is really important. To register, visit https://www.worksourcecobb.org/events/staying-healthy-in-an-unhealthy-world.
July 21 will be "Maximizing Your Nights and Weekends for Your Job Search." Participants can learn the benefits of maximizing one's nights and weekends, how to balance their emotional self during a job search and the strength of one's network of support. To register, visit https://www.worksourcecobb.org/events/maximizing-your-nights-and-weekends-for-your-job-search.
