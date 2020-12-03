The Cobb County Recreation Board has appointed attorney Joseph B. Atkins to the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority.
Atkins fills the unexpired term of Johnny Gresham, who passed away earlier this year.
Atkins is Of Counsel at Downey & Cleveland. He previously practiced 13 years in the Cobb County Attorney’s Office, where he was both a Deputy and an Interim County Attorney.
His community involvement includes serving on the Cobb County Board of Ethics, Boy Scout Troop 713 at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church on the Troop Committee and as a former Scoutmaster, the Rotary Club of Marietta, Marietta Reads and Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.
