Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery founding shareholder Jonathan Tuggle has been named a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.
This makes Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery the only firm in the State of Georgia with four AAML Fellows.
Established in 1962, the AAML is the preeminent organization for family law practitioners. It is comprised of 1,600 Fellows located in all 50 states. AAML Fellows are recognized as highly skilled negotiators and litigators with the highest levels of knowledge, skill and integrity. In order to be elected, each Fellow must successfully complete a rigorous selection process that includes interviews, examinations, and professional and judicial evaluations.
Tuggle has been recognized by Atlanta Magazine as one of Georgia’s Top 100 Super Lawyers in all areas of legal practice for the last five years and by Best Lawyers in America for over 10 years. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and his law degree from Mercer University.
For more information, visit www.bcntrlaw.com.
