Information technology positions are among some of the highest paying jobs, yet less than one quarter of computing jobs are held by women, and that number is declining.
Girls Who Code is building the world's largest pipeline of future female engineers and is open to young women in grades 6-12. Join the club at the North Cobb Regional Library to help close the gender gap in tech fields.
Starting Sept. 21, the club will meet virtually every Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit cobbcat.org/girlswhocode or call 770-801-5320.
