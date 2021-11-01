Johnson & Alday, a boutique personal injury and worker's compensation firm in Marietta, announced the hiring of Catherine Manavi as a full-time attorney.

She will work on both the personal injury and worker's compensation teams. She has been practicing law since 2008.

Originally from Lilburn, she now lives in Marietta with her husband and three chldren.

For more information, visit www.johnsonalday.com.

