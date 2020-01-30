Johnny Walker Realty announced that Katie Berry has joined the Myrick Team.
She has a diverse background in education, sales and real estate marketing.
A Marietta native, Berry is a graduate of Marietta High School and Kennesaw State University. She and her husband, Jamie Berry, reside in East Cobb with their two sons.
