Marietta-based Johnny Walker Realty announced that Stacy Lautenbach has joined the company.
Born and raised in Wisconsin, Lautenbach spent the first 10 years of her professional career as an athletic trainer.
She has been married to her husband, Jacob, a teacher and football coach at Marietta City Schools, for five years.
