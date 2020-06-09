Marietta-based Johnny Walker Realty announced that Jodi Diodati Marks has joined the company.
A Rome native, she has lived most of her life in Marietta and has been in real estate since 2007.
Marks grew up in her family commercial real estate business working as a project manager for commercial construction projects. Some of the projects as large as 70,000 square feet. She has also hosted shows on renovating homes on HGTV – Fix it Up, Turner South – Southern Home by Design and is currently a segment host on Today’s Homeowner.
Marks' husband is also a residential contractor and her grown daughter attended Marietta City Schools and is now employed with Park Mobile.
