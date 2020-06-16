Marietta-based Johnny Walker Realty announced that Courtenay Wall has joined the company.
A Marietta native and a graduate of Marietta High School, Wall graduated with a degree in Advertising from the University of Alabama. She began a career in marketing with The Home Depot and within a few years, transitioned into sales with flooring manufacturer, Mohawk Industries.
After a short stint at home raising two daughters, she has ventured into the world of real estate.
