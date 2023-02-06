Johnny Walker Realty announces new hire Staff reports Feb 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carrie Kennedy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnny Walker Realty, 600 Kennesaw Avenue, Suite 200 in Marietta, announced that Carrie Kennedy has joined the company.Kennedy has lived in Cobb County for 35 years and co-founded Screendoor Events and Design. For more information, email carrie@johnnywalkerrealty.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now GREG TEAGUE: The Best Investments for Your Company Earthquake-ready stair system innovated by local company to be featured in documentary City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Feb. 1 Moore Colson announces new hire Mostly Mutts Market opens in Acworth View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Dusty Talbert Joins Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton as VP of Marketing sponsored LBDA Appoints Shannon McCarty-Caplan as Board President Submit A Press Release
