Johnny Walker Realty announced the addition of Patty Kendrick to the firm.
Kendrick is a top real estate expert earning her real estate license in 1971, working for her mother’s real estate company, Christopher and Hayes Realty. She was also the founding broker of the Harry Norman Realtors Cobb/Marietta Office in 1985.
She holds the certified residential broker, certified residential specialist and luxury home specialist designations. She has numerous awards and is the only Realtor to have been awarded the Excalibur Lifetime Achievement Award twice – 2008 and 2019. She has also been awarded the President’s Award from the Cobb Association of Realtors twice.
Her involvement in the Cobb Association of Realtors includes being past president, RPAC committee, a Tony Serkadakis Lifetime Achievement Award winner and having spent many years as a director. Her involvement in the Georgia Association of Realtors includes being past director for many years, Professional Standards committee, RPAC and GARPAC Life member. Her involvement in the National Association of Realtors includes being Realtor Emeritus and a Sterling R member for multiple years.
She is also involved in the Cobb/Marietta Junior League, Marietta Kiwanis, First Presbyterian Church as a deacon, the Marietta Schools Foundation, Cobb Landmarks, Leadership Cobb Class of 1989 and the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association.
