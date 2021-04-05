In February, the Cobb Chamber kicked off its annual Membership Campaign and a new ad campaign. Across the county on billboards and bus terminals, you’re likely to see our bold message: We make businesses stronger. After volunteering with the Chamber for over a decade, I still encounter people who aren’t quite sure what role a chamber of commerce plays in the business community. What I love about this new campaign is that it’s a simple and true message, one that captures the heart of what the Cobb Chamber does – We make businesses stronger. Let me show you how.
At the Cobb Chamber, we work to ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business and a remarkable place to live. By joining the Cobb Chamber, businesses become part of an alliance of the area's most innovative, informed, and determined professionals. Being a Chamber member means that you’ll never have to go it alone—there is strength in numbers! Here, you’ll be given the opportunity to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, gain valuable prospects and opportunities, and benefit from the perspectives of people with relevant, local experience.
Becoming a member of the Chamber means that you’ll gain access to a host of empowering resources including talent development programs, our health coverage program, and substantial member savings partnerships. You’ll also enjoy invitations to our calendar of engaging events, from inspiring roundtable discussions to easy-going social functions.
Something that many members don’t realize is that when your business joins the Chamber, member benefits extend to every staff member. While as CEO, COO, Business Development Director, you may have signed your business up for membership, the entire company is able to utilize the Chamber’s programs and events. This can be a great source for professional development for employees in all stages of their careers. The Chamber offers specialized networking groups like Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and CEO Roundtable to meet the needs of your workforce. Each program offers the chance for peer-to-peer networking, mentoring, and professional growth through monthly events. In addition, each of these programs also offer leadership opportunities for your employees through various committees and volunteer opportunities. When you empower your staff with engaging opportunities for growth, your business is stronger.
The Chamber makes businesses stronger through its advocacy efforts, ensuring that our county is a healthy place to do business. Throughout the year, the Chamber actively works with local-, state-, and federal-level elected officials, bringing the concerns and viewpoints of its business members to their ears. The Chamber’s largest and fastest-growing committee of volunteers is the Government Affairs Committee. All are welcome to join monthly meetings to hear updates from public policy leaders and discuss active and pending legislation that affects businesses. These efforts add up to creating a environment where businesses can succeed and be stronger.
You may feel like membership to the Chamber isn’t the most exciting topic for this column, but it’s a topic close to my heart. Investing in the Chamber means becoming a member, and that investment fuels the Chamber’s mission to create jobs and advance a vibrant economy.
As you navigate through the post-pandemic economic climate, I encourage you to join the Chamber. I can assure there are ways that the Chamber can make your business stronger to weather this storm. . I would welcome the opportunity to grab a Coke, a coffee or a meal with you to share the many different ways the chamber has helped me and my company LOUD Security Systems and give you thoughts on how it can best help you. Please don’t hesitate to reach me on my cell 678-300-9785 or via email: john@loudsecuity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.