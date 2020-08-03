Every year, our federal government invests billions of dollars on our military men and women serving and protecting our nation. When our highly trained service members retire or are honorably discharged, they then seek to apply the valuable skills obtained while serving our country to careers in our civilian workforce. While highly trained and skilled from their military service, most often they have not had the opportunity to get the licensing required by the states to transfer their skills to industry.
Last month you may have read about the exciting news that when Governor Kemp signed the most recent budget for the state of Georgia, he allocated $2.25 million dollars to create a center to attract former military service members to Cobb County and metro Atlanta. The Center called VECTR, Veterans Education Career Transition Resourses (Center), “offers unique, accelerated programs in high demand and strategic industries tailored to abbreviate the process of receiving post-secondary certificates and degrees by recognizing the extensive training veterans receive during their military service”, as described on their website.
This first class facility will be based at Chattahoochee Tech and will work in partnership with Kennesaw State University, Georgia Tech and the local business community to enhance our local workforce needs by assisting our service members transfer their skills. The Center becomes a gateway for veterans and their families transitioning to civilian life and will help local businesses obtain highly skilled talent that we have not had access to before. Over 212,000 former military members currently resident in the metro Atlanta area all who would benefit from the VECTR Center.
The Cobb Chamber leadership worked closely with our state legislators to make this happen. Specifically, Representatives Bert Reeves and John Carson and Senators Doc Rhett and Kay Kirkpatrick played a pivotal role in getting this center into the budget and ultimately passed. House floor leader Reeves and former Representative Earl Ehrhart with Taylor English Decisions were tremendously diligent with this initiative to help get it approved. Their efforts will pay dividends for years to come as we create a place where our service members can thrive after they have served their county so valiantly. While the state of Georgia is committing the original funding, the majority of the ongoing expense related to VECTR will be funded by federal government programs such as the GI bill.
At our annual Chamber dinner, I outlined my three key focus areas for 2020: Small Business, Workforce Development and Military. I can think of no other program that champions these three more closely. Our Chamber welcomes the involvement and support from our business community as we look to open the Center-we have a seat at the table for YOU! Finally, I am grateful and proud of the partnership with our state leaders and business community to do good for our state and community. Together, we have created a Center that will benefit our business community and former military service members who have honorably served their country. What a great honor to now be able give back to them.
John Loud is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce 2020 Chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.