Happy New Year, everyone! I hope that your holidays were a great time to decompress and spend some much needed time with family and friends (likely virtually). I know I did and, now, I am excited to look forward into 2021. As you know, I have the unique opportunity and honor to be able to continue as the Chairman of the Board for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce for 2021. Together, our chamber and business community did amazing things in 2020 in spite of the pandemic and now, we have the opportunity to continue that great work.
There is a new horizon ahead for this pandemic and hope for us to see this come to an end. Several helpful announcements were made in December 2020 on a national stage that impacts us here in Cobb County. First, the FDA approved two vaccinations and distribution was started immediately with the anticipation that anyone who wants the vaccine can get the vaccine by summer of 2021. This is GREAT news. Next, congress passed $900 billion in relief to aid individuals and businesses who continue to struggle as a result COVID. A major win that came from this Bill was the understanding that businesses will not be taxed on the PPP loan forgiveness and the paid expenses are deductible business expenses. As with the last relief act, there is much to understand and read through to ensure you and your business are familiar with the ins and outs to know if you are eligible and how to apply.
This bill has relief for individuals and much-needed financial relief for hard-hit businesses such as restaurants, healthcare providers, theaters, live venue facilities, child care facilities as well as schools. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will receive $284 billion in funding, which will be allocated to the businesses hit with financial losses of 25% or greater in revenue in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th quarter of 2020 when compared to their 2019 financials. With $10 billion for child care facilities, $15 billion for theaters and live venues, and $82 billion for schools, I was also grateful to see that funds will be going to 501C%5E organizations so hard hit financially such as our Cobb Chamber and business organizations like this across the nation.
Some individuals will be receiving a supplementary $300 per week jobless benefit, and many Americans meeting qualifications will be receiving a stimulus check for $600 with additional funds per child. On Jan. 7, 2021, the Cobb Chamber’s Economic Recovery Taskforce hosted a virtual event to help you understand the particulars of this most recent Bill. If you were not able to join us live on Jan. 7, I encourage you to listen to the playback found at the cobbchamber.org site to make sure you are informed.
Please remember, the chamber has resources and relationships to help our business community through the challenges and obstacles your business may be facing. Reach out to me or our amazing staff at the chamber to help you navigate these challenging times.
Let’s kick off 2021 and help us get you engaged with our chamber and its dynamic programming in the weeks and months ahead. This time and investment you put into the chamber will be something at the end of 2021 you will be so grateful for.
There is hope on the horizon that was once unknown. And, hopefully we can get back to business, in-person, later this year. Until then, continue to join us virtually or in person, as appropriate. We have a seat at the table for you and I know that together, we will continue to do great things for Cobb. Happy New Year!
