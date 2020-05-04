Our state and our county have been through trying times over the past two months. Lives have been lost. Jobs have been lost. Businesses have closed. At the same time, we have learned how compassionate and caring our community is as we have looked for ways to support each other during this difficult time. But, now it’s time to hear some good news.
Since mid-March 2020, Cobb County and Select Cobb have received 14 new economic development opportunities where businesses have expressed interest in relocating to Cobb or discussed an expansion of their business in Cobb County. For 2020, there have only been 19 initiated projects and 14 of them have been in the last 45 days. Businesses see how Georgia and Cobb handle businesses during a crisis and they understand this is where they can grow or expand their companies. The state and the region continues to show why Georgia has been ranked as the #1 State to do business in for the past 7 straight years.
Now, our great state is starting to re-open for business. Governor Kemp announced the re-opening of certain service focused businesses. There were some strict guidelines established for these businesses to safely re-open and keep the public safe. And while many are excited about the ability to start up again, there are some who think we are re-opening too early. The Governor stated that the private sector businesses are going to need to show the public that they are prepared with the utmost safety and precaution as they work to reopen their businesses. The Governor did not say this will be business as normal. I applaud the many businesses and churches that are taking a slow approach as they best prepare. Governor Kemp also challenged the businesses to come up with new and innovative ways to approach doing business.
The critical factor is for all organizations to show the care for their employees, their customers and their community during this time. Those entities that become focused and unfailing with using PPE and implementing safety precautions as well as become dedicated in communicating this to the public will thrive.
Governor Kemp’s announcement has given us Americans the freedom to choose. While businesses get to choose to open, consumers get to choose whether they would like to leave their home. While we all know there is horrible suffering both financial and health, it is my prayer that Georgia shines as the leader that got it right.
In March, our Cobb Chamber created an Economic Recovery Task Force and shortly after started hosting live webcasts with different leaders and experts every Tuesday at 10:30 am. If you haven’t been able to join, I encourage you to do so. The feedback has been outstanding and the value of information shared has helped our business community. The webcasts are open to chamber and non-chamber members free of charge. The Chamber is here to help all businesses. Please check out the cobbchamber.org site with tremendous resources and let us know how we can help you navigate through to our new normal.
Since becoming the Chairman of the Chamber, I have been using the phrase, “Together, We Can”. Those words have never been truer in these trying times. I have noticed just how many times I hear this phrase, or something very similar, during this pandemic. While it is sometimes hard to imagine, this too shall pass and we will emerge a closer and stronger community. I look forward to the day when we will be able to see each other in person again but until then, remember that I and our Chamber are here for you. Please let us know how we can continue to support you.
Please stay healthy.
