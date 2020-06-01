What if I told you that you can get a 30% return on an investment? You would probably jump at that opportunity, wouldn’t you?
What if I told you that this investment opportunity was approved by the Citizens of Cobb County in a general election vote?
What if I told you that this same opportunity is also approved by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and the Mayors & City Councils of all six cities?
On top of these amazing facts, what if I told you that every dollar that you have invested is reviewed by a volunteer Citizen’s Oversight Committee and the results of their reviews are published for the public to review?
It probably would not surprise you to learn that this fantastic investment opportunity was the brainchild of two of Cobb County’s most prominent leaders, who just happen to be on opposite sides of the political aisle over 35 years ago?
So, what is the great investment opportunity? It is your Cobb County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, more widely known as SPLOST.
So, what is a SPLOST? In Cobb County, we currently are investing 1% of every dollar spent in Cobb County into capital improvement projects that are improving our Community. This SPLOST program has brought Cobb County fantastic projects such as roadways, parks, fire stations, police precincts, aquatic centers, trails, sidewalks, libraries and numerous other community improvements that make Cobb County such a wonderful place to live and own a business.
So, how does SPLOST fulfill the items above? Over 30% of the sales tax collected in Cobb is collected from visitors that live outside of Cobb County. Whether they are coming to work in Cobb, visiting some of our amazing travel and tourism venues or attending one of our world class educational institutions, these visitors are providing that 30% return on our investment.
The projects that are chosen to invest SPLOST funds into are approved by the Citizens of Cobb County in a referendum which is approved by the Cobb Board of Commissioners and all the City Councils for each of Cobb’s six Cities.
After the voters approve the SPLOST, a group of 15 Cobb County volunteers serve on the Citizens Oversight Committee to oversee the implementation and progress of the SPLOST program. This review provides a level of transparency and accountability that every citizen of Cobb County can be proud of.
So who’s brainchild was SPLOST? Well it was none other that Senator Johnny Isakson and Governor Roy Barnes who were then serving together in the Georgia Legislature. Governor Barnes and Senator Isakson came together to give Cobb County and the entire State of Georgia the most transparent and accountable way to invest their tax dollars into their local community.
Cobb’s long history of success with delivering SPLOST projects to our community have allowed Cobb County to continue to keep the lowest property tax rate in the Metro Atlanta Area. SPLOST has also allowed Cobb to continue to deliver critical community improvements that continue to make Cobb County the best county for businesses in Georgia.
I hope you will join me and continue to vote YES for our Cobb SPLOST renewal vote coming up in November. SPLOST is Good for Cobb, Good for all the taxpayers and Good for all Cobb Citizens.
John Loud is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce 2020 Chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems, Inc.
