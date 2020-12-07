As I reflect on the year that is coming to a close, it is certainly not the year that any of us could have ever predicted. And while we continue to suffer and manage our way through this pandemic, I am amazed at the remarkable things our Cobb Chamber has accomplished. Let’s take a look at the year that was 2020.
When we started the year, my hope was to add to the legacy of bringing people together to focus on what’s best for Cobb County…..because Together, We Can! Together, We Can became much more than just a slogan but a way of life for us-even as we had to quarantine and socially distance! I have never been more proud of our community as we faced such adversity and came together to help one another as we tried to survive and revive our businesses.
As you may know, my 3 strategic priorities this year as the Chairman of your Cobb Chamber: (1) Small Business focus, (2) Workforce Development and (3) U.S. Military/Dobbins Air Reserve. I feel that some of our biggest accomplishments support these three pillars which are so vital to our community.
VECTR: This summer, Governor Kemp signed the most recent budget for the state of Georgia allocating $2.25 million dollars to create VECTR (Veterans Education Career Transition Resources), a center that will be a gateway for veterans and their families transitioning to civilian life and will provide local businesses highly skilled talent that we have not had access to before. This VECTR Center will be located on the Marietta campus of Chattahoochee Technical College. The Chamber worked closely with Representatives Bert Reeves and John Carson and Senators Doc Rhett and Kay Kirkpatrick who played a pivotal role in getting this center into the budget and ultimately passed.
$50 Million in Grants: Partnering with the Cobb Board of Commissioners, we were able to secure $50 million dollars in grant money for small businesses and not for profits. This is more than any other county in the metro Atlanta area, so greatly needed as businesses were striving to stabilize their footing and find a way to survive and emerge through these business shutdowns and pandemic effected economy. The Cobb Chamber handed out checks to 3,647 businesses of which 51% were minority owned, 44% woman owned and 7% veteran owned.
Workforce: While in the works for a number of years, I was excited to see the opening of our Marietta College and Career Academy and Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy which will both contribute greatly to the future workforce in Cobb. We also recently hosted our first Workforce Summit bringing together leaders from Cobb based businesses, Marietta and Cobb County school systems, Chattahoochee Tech, Kennesaw State University, Life University and Georgia Tech. Together, we joined in meaningful dialogue about the workforce challenges we all face and shared what is on the horizon with our education partners to provide future workers for our community.
Economic Recovery Task Force: Early on during the pandemic, Sharon Mason, President and CEO of our chamber and I quickly organized an Economic Recovery Task Force to focus on virtually helping our business community navigate these unchartered waters. Under Georgia Power’s Britt Fleck’s leadership, we hosted 12 virtual sessions bringing together leaders and experts to discuss various subjects such as PPP, EIDL, unemployment, legal challenges with employees and customers-all of which were open invitations to Chamber members and non-Chamber members alike which provided exposure to our Chamber across the country!
Record setting membership campaign: The Cobb Chamber had a record setting year when it came to its membership by attracting 375 more new members to join our Chamber which is significantly more than ever before showing the value our business community finds in its chamber.
The above are some great examples of how our community united in these harrowing times, found success, and now, we should celebrate what we accomplished 2020. Looking back at my CBJ columns during this year, early on I said this: “At the end of the year, I am confident we will look back and see our business community fully invested in and partnering with our college and career academies, unified support for our small business owners and increased commitment to our military, Dobbins and veterans.” I am so proud to see all that we have been able to accomplish together, even against all odds. As I look to close out on 2020 and start fresh in 2021, I promise to continue to look for ways in which to bring our community together and continue to make Cobb the best place to do business. I also encourage you to join us-we have a seat at the table for you……and Together, We Can, We Did and We Will!
