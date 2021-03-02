Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP announced that John Ghose has joined the firm as a partner and co-chair of FMG’s National Data Security, Privacy & Technology practice section.
FMG is a leading nationwide litigation law firm with over 200 attorneys in 20 offices in 10 states.
Ghose will work in the Cumberland area office. Before joining FMG, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice for nearly 10 years, focusing on cybercrime prosecution and most recently at the Computer Crimes and Intellectual Property Section in Washington, D.C. He previously worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Atlanta and Philadelphia.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.