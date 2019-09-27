Joella’s Hot Chicken will open its second Georgia location on Wednesday at 840 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
To kick off opening day, the restaurant will at 8 a.m. give away a one-year supply of 52 coupons to each of the first 100 adults, ages 18 years and up with identification. Guests can start to line up 24 hours prior to the restaurant’s opening. The event will officially begin at 4:30 a.m. with live music from Sapid Music, followed by coffee from Tinto’s Coffee, games and complimentary chicken and waffles as the morning continues.
Occupying 1,312 square feet, the location will offer a large indoor dining space with booths and access to TVs throughout. The location will also feature a drive thru. The restaurant’s hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This is the 11th location to open for the Louisville-based fast casual dining chain. Plans are to open a location in Woodstock and Newnan along with two more locations in Florida this fall.
For more information, visit www.joellas.com.
