Joanna Cole has joined Synovus as a private wealth advisor.
She has more than a decade of private banking experience and was previously with Truist/SunTrust, where she worked exclusively with high net worth clients, commercial banking and SunTrust’s Legal and Medical Specialty Groups. While at Truist/Suntrust, she won a Platinum Performance Excellence Award in 2018 and 2019 for producing results in the Top 2% of the company.
Cole was also a private banker with Wells Fargo, serving affluent clients of East Cobb and Buckhead.
