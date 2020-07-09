JOANN Stores announced the grand opening for a new location at 501 Roberts Court in Kennesaw.
The store will have special deals and customer giveaways from July 17-18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and July 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The location is the newest in a handful of concept stores by the fabric and craft retailer, featuring cutting-edge technology, dedicated community learning spaces and custom services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.