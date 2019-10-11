Jim Chapman, president of Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities, has been named vice president of the Home Builders Association of Georgia.
Chapman will serve the statewide organization for a year and then will become president of the association.
An Atlanta native and certified professional home builder, Chapman served as the chairman of National Association of Home Builders’ 55-plus Housing Industry Council in 2016, and is currently serving as the chairman of the NAHB’s Land Development Committee for 2019. He is the founding chairman of the ALL Home Program, a voluntary statewide certification created by the Home Builders Association of Georgia to promote accessibility and universal design. He recently served as the 2018 president of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and was named 2018 “55-plus Builder of the Year” by the NAHB.
HBAG supports local Homebuilders Associations throughout the state of Georgia by advocating for the housing industry at the state level and acting as a liaison between the local and national Homebuilders Association.
For more information, visit www.JimChapmanCommunities.com.
