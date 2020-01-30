Jim Chapman completed his term as chairman of the National Association of Home Builders’ Land Development Committee and was named a member of the NAHB’s prestigious Budget/Finance committee at the 2020 NAHB International Builders Show in Las Vegas.
Chapman, president and CEO of Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities, is well-known in the home building community, having served the industry on the national, regional and local levels for a number of years. Chapman was also the 2018 president of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and will be president of the Homebuilders Association of Georgia starting in September 2020. He was named 2018 “55-plus Builder of the Year” by the NAHB and 2019 “Builder of the Year” by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.
Two Jim Chapman Communities model homes were also honored at the NAHB’s International Building Show 55-plus Housing Awards ceremony. Both models are located at McEver Mill, an active adult community in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The Fullerton Model won a Silver award and the Rutledge Model won a Silver award for Best 55-plus Interior Merchandising of a Model up to 2,000 square feet.
When completed McEver Mill, which is just a mile from Lake Lanier, will include 105 attached ranch villas.
For more information, visit www.JimChapmanCommunities.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.