Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities has won a prestigious Community of the Year Award from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association for The Overlook at Old Atlanta, a gated 55-plus community near Johns Creek.
Jim Chapman Communities received the award in the attached homes category and was one of only four Community of the Year Award recipients honored at the 39th Annual OBIE Awards Gala. The annual event recognizes outstanding achievement in the home building industry with awards in nearly 100 building, remodeling, marketing and personal achievement categories.
Jim Chapman Communities is one of greater Atlanta’s premier homebuilders, with numerous single-family home neighborhoods as well as active adult communities under development throughout the Atlanta area, including Buckhead, Vinings, Cobb County, Dawson County, Hall County, Forsyth County, North Fulton and Cherokee Counties.
For more information, visit www.jimchapmancommunities.com or call 770-209-2187.
