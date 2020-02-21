Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities recently received two prestigious awards.
The company was named 2019 Builder of the Year by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. The annual award recognizes GAHBA members who have demonstrated a commitment to professional excellence as well as made significant contributions to furthering the goals and mission of the professional association. The award was announced at the organization’s recent Officer Installation and Awards Ceremony, which kicked off GAHBA’s 75th Anniversary Year.
They were also recognized as a Select Builder in the 2019 Annual Builder Achievement Awards Program from 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. This is the second consecutive year the company has been honored with this award for outstanding performance in the home building industry.
Every year, 2-10 HBW selects builders who demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and construct inspired homes, while improving the quality of housing. The award recognizes builders who value the importance of developing relationships with their home buyers and strive to make the home buying experience a personal one.
Jim Chapman is deeply committed to the success of the U.S. home building industry and devotes his time to local, regional and national industry organizations. He has been named to the National Association of Home Builders’ prestigious Budget/Finance committee for 2020 and recently completed a term as 2019 chairman of the NAHB’s Land Development Committee. He also served as the chairman of NAHB’s 55-plus Housing Industry Council in 2016.
For more information, visit www.jimchapmancommunities.com.
