Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announced the Aug. 31 opening of the brand’s first location in the Atlanta area.
The new 1,000-square-foot location will be at 4585 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna. It will feature a drive-thru, walk-up windows, indoor seating and an outdoor patio.
It will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Corenza Morris and Devona Downer Morris. This is the first of three locations the couple intends on opening.
For more information, visit www.jeremiahsice.com/.
