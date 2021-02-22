JE Dunn Construction, 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area, announced that Stephen Mathews has joined the legal team for the company's East Region as vice president and East Region general counsel.
Mathews transferred from JE Dunn’s Houston office within JE Dunn’s South Central Region. There, he served as senior counsel, with a focus on construction law.
He is a graduate of South Texas College of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Science from Texas A&M University. Mathews has been an attorney for 15 years and holds memberships with both the State Bar of Texas and the Missouri Bar.
Prior to becoming a lawyer, he worked for five years in commercial construction.
JE Dunn’s East Region covers its offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Raleigh, Nashville, Savannah and Tampa.
For more information, visit www.jedunn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.