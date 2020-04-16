JE Dunn Construction, 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area, announced that recently hired industry veteran David Crowell as a senior project manager in the company’s Atlanta office.

With a focus on the commercial market, Crowell’s responsibilities range from pursuing work to cost estimating and budgeting, resource planning, jobsite management, trade partner selection and scheduling, and client relations.

He also works to grow JE Dunn’s interiors market and on strengthening relationships in corporate real estate.

He has worked in the industry 15 years, and currently is working on student housing tower projects in Atlanta. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and a member of CoreNet Global, the nonprofit corporate real estate association.

For more information, visit www.jedunn.com.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.