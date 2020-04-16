JE Dunn Construction, 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area, announced that recently hired industry veteran David Crowell as a senior project manager in the company’s Atlanta office.
With a focus on the commercial market, Crowell’s responsibilities range from pursuing work to cost estimating and budgeting, resource planning, jobsite management, trade partner selection and scheduling, and client relations.
He also works to grow JE Dunn’s interiors market and on strengthening relationships in corporate real estate.
He has worked in the industry 15 years, and currently is working on student housing tower projects in Atlanta. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and a member of CoreNet Global, the nonprofit corporate real estate association.
For more information, visit www.jedunn.com.
