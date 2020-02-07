JE Dunn Construction, 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area, announced that a former middle school reopened this fall as the Atlanta Public Schools’ new Harper-Archer Elementary following a $10.715 million renovation of the facility.
Upgrading the building and adapting its spaces to serve elementary school students covered approximately 140,000 square feet and included reconfigurations of select classrooms to support elementary instructional programs which include 21st century and STEM instruction, select upgrades to interior finishes, modifications to HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems and skin improvements which include new storefront windows, painted façade and signage
Harper-Archer is part of the school system’s Douglass Cluster of geographically close elementary, middle and high schools.
Cooper Carry was project architect.
For more information, visit www.jedunn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.