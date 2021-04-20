The third week in April officially marks National Volunteer Week and JE Dunn Construction’s office in the Cumberland area will participate in the annual celebration by engaging more than 100 of its Atlanta associates in seven days of projects.
Service activities will range from park clean-ups to meal service for the homeless to actual pro-bono construction projects.
Construction teams will also deploy to clean up the areas surrounding their respective job sites. Each project will allow associates to give back but in a safe and socially distanced way. The company has partnered with nonprofits Piedmont Park Conservancy, Cobb County PARKS and Blue Heron Nature Preserve on the week of activities.
At Blue Heron, JE Dunn’s self-perform and project engineer group will engage in a full refresh of the site’s visitor facilities that will include drywalling, painting, electrical and plumbing. The project will be completed in collaboration with JE Dunn trader partners Paint Doctor, Restroom Stalls and All, Whitehead Electric and Tebarco Mechanical.
The calendar of events also includes a Spirit Day, where associates will support local restaurant Chicken Salad Chick who in turn will contribute a portion of sales from the day to local nonprofit Mentoring for Leadership.
For more information, visit www.jedunn.com.
