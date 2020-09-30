JE Dunn Construction, 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area, announced that it has begun a major $57 million expansion of the emergency department at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville.
Significant renovations of emergency department facilities will occur during a second phase of the project.
The expansion will add two new floors and approximately 38,000 square feet to the existing emergency department. One floor will house 30 new observation beds and the second 27 new exam rooms. The expansion phase is expected to take about 12 months.
Renovations of the existing emergency department and adjacent imaging services will cover approximately 41,500 square feet of existing space. This phase will include demolition of the emergency department’s current entry and exit points as well as an existing exterior canopy structure, to be replaced by a new entry, exit and canopy.
Projected completion date of the entire project is fall of 2021. The architect of record is Perkins & Will.
For more information, visit www.jedunn.com.
