The third week in April officially marks National Volunteer Week and JE Dunn Construction’s office in the Cumberland area will participate in multiple projects during the week.
One project, in partnership with a local Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, is focused on raising funds for a local charity. On April 21, the Chick Salad Chick restaurant at 2810 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 310 in Vinings, will donate a percentage of a purchase to Mentoring for Leadership in Marietta when patrons reference JE Dunn. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Marietta Mentoring for Leadership provides high-potential, under-resourced youth with community mentors and experiences that encourage and support students to maximize their leadership and their personal, academic and future success. These high school students benefit from the expertise of a mentor and gain a sense of self-confidence that helps them not only be successful in high school but gives them the confidence to pursue post-secondary education.
For more information, visit www.mentoringforleadership.org, www.chickensaladchick.com or www.jedunn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.