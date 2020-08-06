Janice Overbeck Real Estate, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, announced that on July 2, the National Association of Realtors recognized Janice Overbeck as the 2020 NAR Volunteering Works Program grant recipient.
The 2020 NAR Volunteering Works Program Grant provides small-scale charitable initiatives with mentors and funding to support their volunteer efforts. This award was only presented to five recipients including Overbeck, who is the CAR Member and leader of the 2019 No. 1 CAR MMDC Team.
She was recognized for her efforts to support animal activism through her Real estate team's charity, JO Gives Inc.
JO Gives Inc., which was founded in 2016, is a non-profit organization that focuses on animal advocacy in the local Atlanta area and abroad.
The non-profit is also focused on low-cost pet vaccination clinics in which they have raised over $100,000 for animals in need since 2016. Since April 2019, JO Gives Inc. has been working to spay and neuter over 2,000 cats and dogs by the end of 2020.
The non-profit also works in conjunction with a local veterinarian to build after-school programs that teach humane education of animals to children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.