A well-loved deli restaurant on the Marietta Square is closing its doors for good.
Jack's New Yorker Deli, located at 168 Roswell St. N.E. in Marietta, will be permanently closed, the deli announced Thursday.
The Marietta location, one of three franchise locations in metro Atlanta, had been open for 13 years. The current franchise owner, Brian Sealock, had run the Marietta location for nine years and employed a dozen people there.
Sealock said in early March, when many restaurants started to close due to concerns about the coronavirus, the deli tried to offer takeout for about two weeks, but could not bring in enough revenue to stay open.
The Marietta franchise owner said it was difficult to let his employees go, though he had put some of his own money into keeping up payroll the last two weeks the deli was open, and unemployment benefits and federal stimulus aid helped after that.
"The closing part, the hardest part about closing is letting the employees down and them not having jobs," he said. "I will be fine, I've got other things going on, but I do not plan on being in the restaurant business anymore. I’ll be moving on and pursuing other avenues."
Sealock said should a new business owner decide to open a restaurant there, he will sell the existing equipment and help make arrangements with the owner of the building.
The other Jack's New Yorker locations in Buckhead and Smyrna remain open for curbside pickup, takeout and some dine-in service.
While the deli will no longer be in Marietta, another Marietta restaurant has reopened dining room seating.
As of Thursday, Crooked Tree Cafe off Cobb Parkway is offering dine-in service again, the cafe announced on Facebook. The restaurant said it has taken and will take "every precaution necessary" to keep customers and employees safe.
"To those of you that purchased a gift certificate, ordered take-out or delivery, generously tipped, called just to check on us; we are eternally grateful and humbled by your kindness," the post said.
