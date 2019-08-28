The Cobb Executive Women's September luncheon will be Sept. 13 at 11:15 a.m. at The Georgian Club, 100 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Jackie McMorris, Deputy County Manager with Cobb County Government. She will share a presentation on developing the skill of connecting.
Dr. McMorris, a certified John Maxwell trainer, speaker and coach, values professional development and transformational leadership. At the upcoming luncheon, she will discuss John Maxwell's Five Principles and Five Practices to develop the crucial skill of connecting from his book "Everyone Communicates, Few Connect.”
Her governmental work experience includes over 15 years with the Cherokee County Government as the Agency Director for Community Services. She also served as the Chief of Staff for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office before coming to Cobb as the Public Services Director in 2013.
In October 2017, she became Cobb County’s first Deputy County Manager. She provides oversight in daily operations of the county, coordinates special events and external affairs, and is the county’s official lobbyist during the legislative session.
Registration for the event closes on Sept. 6. Cost is $26 for Cobb Executive Women members and $36 for guests.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.