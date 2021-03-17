New York-based J.P. Morgan, an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company, has purchased The Cottages at Ridge Pointe for $50.75 million from Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities.
The 216 unit community of rental ranch cottages was developed by Jim Chapman Communities in 2019-2020 and is located at 805 Zelkova Ridge in Athens. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe is Athens’ first-of-its-kind deluxe horizontal apartment community, featuring single-level, ranch-style homes.
The centerpiece of the community is its resort-style pool and 4,000 square foot clubhouse with fitness center, catering kitchen and leasing and management offices. The landscaping is professionally maintained, and the community also offers onsite management by Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate, which
includes 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
For more information, visit www.ridgepointeathens.com or call 706-715-5391.
