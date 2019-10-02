J. Christopher's, which has locations in Cobb County, will support the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Marietta-based MUST Ministries during the month of October.
The restaurant will make a donation of $1 per order of a full stack of pumpkin pancakes and 50-cents per order of a Great White Pumpkin Latte. The donations will be up to $500 for each charity.
For more information, visit www.jchristophers.com.
