Ivy Lane, a specialty boutique in north east Cobb County, was named the national winner of the annual Retailers Excellence Awards.
Ivy Lane was nationally recognized as the first place winner in the category of Socially Responsible at the 69th Annual REA awards, put on by Gifts & Decorative Accessories Magazine. Ivy Lane, a seven-year-old boutique, was announced as the winner during the Aug. 6 presentation at the Dallas Market Center.
The store sponsors a minimum of 20 charitable causes per year, including their ultimate spring fundraiser event, the Sources of Strength annual fashion show.
“As we outline our our goals for 2021, we are energized more than ever to incorporate giving back to our community as a top initiative," said Julie Turner, owner of Ivy Lane. "Our annual Sources of Strength event will be back, with a fund raising goal of $20,000, supporting Cobb County students with suicide awareness and prevention knowledge."
The event is being planned for April or May.
