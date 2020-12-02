MARIETTA — Hundreds turned out to visit the new Lidl grocery store off Whitlock Avenue and take advantage of grand opening deals on its first day Wednesday.
The 29,000 square foot store opened at 8 a.m. to dozens of customers, some of whom had waited since 2 a.m., a Lidl representative told the MDJ.
The very first customer received a $100 gift card, and the first 100 received gift cards ranging in value starting at $5. Those who had the MyLidl app installed received other giveaways, including a reusable Lidl tote bag. To make the wait easier, a band was outside playing popular hits.
Before the store opened its doors, it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials, including Mayor Steve Tumlin and members of the City Council.
Customers told the MDJ they were pleased with the new store.
“I’m happy they opened this store here. It’s very convenient,” said Eli Tannouri of Marietta, who was shopping with his wife. “It seems like they have a good variety.”
Ansley Casey, a stay-at-home-mom in Marietta, said she had never visited a Lidl or similar store.
“I’m excited; I’m looking forward to it. I heard they have lower prices, and a good wine selection,” she said. “I love to cook, and it’s fun to find something with different options.”
Lidl, a German-based grocery store chain with a growing presence in the United States, touts itself as a discount store with lower prices than competing national grocers. The name rhymes with “needle.”
"We are thrilled to open our newest store in Marietta and look forward to getting to know the community," Chandler Ebeier, a spokesperson for Lidl US, said in an email.
The Marietta store is Lidl’s 12th location in the Atlanta area, and follows the opening of a Lidl on Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb in late September, along with another location in Woodstock.
Previously, the Whitlock Avenue location was the site of Great A&P Co. grocery store, which closed in 1993.
