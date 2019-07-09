Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm, has been named to the Platinum level with the Amerisure Partners for Success program.
The designation is reserved for only 16 agencies in the U.S.
Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company’s program provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare. The Platinum ranking allows for cross-departmental service teams, increased training and consultation services, and extended Risk Management services.
“We are tremendously proud of the Sterling Seacrest Partners team for achieving the Platinum level in Amerisure’s PFS program,” said Doug Rieder, chairman of Sterling Seacrest Partners. “This ranking represents an elite level of achievement, reserved for agencies that consistently generate high levels of profitability while growing their books of business.”
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
