The Small Business Development Center at Kennesaw State University will have the following informative, free webinars:
- Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. will be "Update your business plan." COVID-19 has changed how small business owners run their business. The business plan one started may no longer work in today’s world. This webinar will help existing business owners update business plans based on today’s new challenges or help a new business create a business plan. Each attendee will receive a sample business plan, financial projections template and business plan template. To register, visit https://www.georgiasbdc.org/course/?programid=178532.
- Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. will be "Hybrid marketing, it's not just digital." Subject matter experts in digital and classic marketing strategies will discuss how to develop a plan with the best chances of sales success. Participants will learn how to develop a hybrid marketing plan, how to strategically position their business, understand online analytics and how to brand/network their business. To register, visit https://www.georgiasbdc.org/course/?programid=178623.
