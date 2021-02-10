Image360, 2060 Franklin Way SE in Marietta, is now under new ownership.
The company announced its ownership transition to local entrepreneurs Lance and Susan Ellis. Through the transition of ownership, the Ellis’ have worked closely with previous owners Feroz and Waheeda Fatehali to ensure the business’ legacy, operations and customer-oriented focus continue.
Having previous experience in metal fabrication and various types of project installation, Lance brings with him expertise in identifying a client’s visual communication needs and delivering customized solutions. Together with Susan’s role in supporting the business operations and IT needs of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for the last 18 years, the Ellis’ bring a strong skillset to the operation.
Utilizing the latest technology and materials, the team at Image360 Marietta will continue to work closely with clients to maximize the creativity and visual impact of interior and exterior signage, environmental graphics, mobile graphics, wayfinding solutions and promotional displays.
Image360 is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, with locations in the U.S. and Canada.
For more information, call 678-265-4220 or visit image360marietta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.