IEC Atlanta celebrated its annual Christmas party, with nearly 200 guests, on Dec. 2 at Maggiano’s Little Italy in the Cumberland area.
This year IEC celebrated 57 years as an association. Guests mingled before lunch with hors d’oeuvres and drinks, then laughed during lunch with comedian Carlos Rodriguez.
At the event IEC’s 2021-2022 Board of Directors were thanked and the new 2022-2023 Board of Directors were sworn in.
Completing their terms were Bob Harmon, Harmon Electric – Past President; John Waldrop, Titan Electric Georgia, Director; Jerry Wartko, Capital City Electrical Service, Director; Chris Caiaccio, Kilpatrick Townsend – Vice President of Partners; and Tom Young, Penco Electrical Contractors – Director.
The 2022-2023 Board of Directors are Darren Lodge, Excel Electrical Technologies – President; Nick Young, Putzel Electrical Contractors – Vice President; Greg Holloway, EC Services – Secretary/Treasurer; Steve Askea, Ask-Kay Electric – Past President; Jimmy Nall, Mayer – Vice President of Partners; Charlie Brooks, Capital City Electrical Service – Director; John Flynn, Hubbell – Partner Director; Lem Matthis, MetroPower – Director; Mahsa Poorak, Southern Electric Company, Director; and BJ Thomas, E-TEC Electrical Contractors – Director.
IEC Atlanta has 160 contractors and 22 were awarded for their length of membership.
The 5 Years Membership Award went to Absolute Electric Inc., Britebox Electrical, Fusion Electric Services LLC, Georgia Central Electrical Inc., IES Residential Inc., J & C Electric Inc., Quality Electric, Southwest Electrical Contracting, Titan Electric Georgia and Vision Electric LLC.
The 10 Years Membership Award went to J.R Electrical LLC and the 15 Years Membership Award went to Capital City Electrical Services, Luca Electric Inc., Stangood Electric Inc. and Stanton Electric Inc.
The 25 Years Membership Award went to Data Power Source and Gold Star Electric Inc. The 30 Years Membership Award went to Excel Electrical Technologies and the 35 Years Membership Award went to Donaldson Electric Co. Inc., Meer Electrical Contractors, Pat Murphy Electric Inc. and R.J. Haynie & Associates Inc.
In addition to the membership awards, gave out the following awards: Industry Award - Alex Stewart, Ladder; Manufacturer of the Year - Cole Roberts, Schneider Electric; Distributor of the Year - Jimmy Nall, Mayer; Specialty Partner of the Year - John Wadsworth, Strawn & Co. Insurance; President’s Award - Chris Caiaccio, Kilpatrick Townsend; and Contractor of the Year - John Waldrop, Titan Electric of GA.
IEC is a trade association for merit shop electrical contractors and offers a wide array of training programs for apprentices and experienced electricians. For more information, contact Executive Director Niel Dawson at 770-242-9277 or niel.dawson@iecatlantaga.org.
