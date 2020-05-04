IBERIABANK, which has a Cumberland and Marietta location, announced that the bank has secured a total of $2.13 billion impacting 240,000 employees since the Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program launched on April 2.
As of May 1, the company received and processed 15,000 applications and 99.8% of fully qualified loans have received SBA allocation of funds.
Between May 1-2, the company has received more than 200 additional applications, which are currently being processed.
The company is continuing to accept PPP applications via IBERIABANK.com or by contacting a local banker, subject to available funding.
