IBERIABANK, which has a Cumberland and Marietta location, reported results related to the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program.

To date, the bank has taken 9,500 applications totaling $1.9 billion, of which they reserved funds of over $1.7 billion or 90%.

Thus far, the bank have placed over $640 million in clients’ checking accounts and approved loans that impact 188,000 small business employees. Since the program concluded, the bank has received an additional 500 applications.

Locally in Atlanta, the bank was able to secure funds in excess of $207 million to 565 small businesses in the community.

For more information, visit www.iberiabank.com.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.