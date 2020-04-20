IBERIABANK, which has a Cumberland and Marietta location, reported results related to the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program.
To date, the bank has taken 9,500 applications totaling $1.9 billion, of which they reserved funds of over $1.7 billion or 90%.
Thus far, the bank have placed over $640 million in clients’ checking accounts and approved loans that impact 188,000 small business employees. Since the program concluded, the bank has received an additional 500 applications.
Locally in Atlanta, the bank was able to secure funds in excess of $207 million to 565 small businesses in the community.
For more information, visit www.iberiabank.com.
