IBERIABANK, which has a Cumberland and Marietta location, announced that it is pledging $500,000 to local food banks across the company’s footprint.
Locally, the bank is donating to the following food banks and relief organizations in metro Atlanta - Atlanta Community Food Bank, Buckhead Christian Ministry’s Food Bank, Giving Kitchen, Marietta-based MUST Ministries and North Fulton Community Charities.
For more information, visit www.iberiabank.com.
