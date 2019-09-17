Cobb County Government and Cobb County School District staff will present the next “How to Do Business with Cobb County” seminar on Oct. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This free informative session will be held at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. Participants will learn about vendor opportunities and the local vendor preference ordinance. It will also be a chance to meet department representatives from both organizations and network with other business owners.
To reserve a seat, call 770-528-3317 or email Inger.Eberhart@cobbcounty.org.
