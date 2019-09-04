Hotel Equities announced that it welcomed a new class of trainees to its Manager in Training program.
The new group is HE’s fourth class of trainees to embark on its MIT program, first rolled-out in 2015. The program was designed for recent college graduates who have an interest in the hospitality industry.
Following a series of interviews, seven individuals were selected to participate in the program. Among them were Felisha Edouazin of Marietta, a graduate of Georgia Southern University.
During the nine month program, the trainees will gain hands-on experience working at all levels of hotel operations including sales & marketing, revenue management, finance and accounting. They will have opportunities to assist with new-build hotel developments, renovations, grand openings and transitions and trainees will engage with senior leadership at HE’s corporate headquarters to gain valuable insight into operating a multi-branded portfolio of hotels.
Participants are not required to have a degree in hospitality to be accepted into the program.
During their first week on the job, the trainees spent time at HE’s Atlanta-based headquarters where they were introduced to the company through the firm’s leadership team. Similar to the onboarding process for all new managers who join the company, the trainees participated in a community service event during week one. The event was in support of CURE Childhood Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research, while supporting patients and their families.
The trainees created and delivered 140 care packages for patients. As part of their curriculum, the group will also organize and execute a companywide community service event during Hotel Equities’ Annual Leadership Conference in February.
Upon completion of the program, trainees are typically promoted into the role of either an operations manager or an assistant general manager.
For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.
