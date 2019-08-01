Atlanta-based Hotel Equities announced the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton-Marietta, located at 2168 Kingston Court in Marietta.
The 146-room all-suite hotel offers 1,400 square feet of meeting and event space. Owners at Marietta Hotel Investments LLC undertook a complete building restoration. Hotel Equities will operate the hotel.
Perry Nichols leads the team as the general manager. Treasure Williams will be the director of sales and Corbin Tipton will be the assistant general manager.
The new hotel is one of six Home2 Suites — branded hotels in Hotel Equities’ portfolio of owned and managed properties.
The hotel offers all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and flexible furniture options, providing guests the ability to customize their suite to their individual style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, communal spaces and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle Center, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. There is an indoor/outdoor saline pool and grills. Pets are also welcome.
For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.
