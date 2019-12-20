The Honorary Commanders Association, a cooperative effort involving the Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard, National Defense Force and the Navy and Marine Corps, announced its 2020 class.
The Honorary Commanders Association annually selects community and business leaders and pairs them with military personnel in a yearlong program designed to give leaders an opportunity to learn about military activities, their impact on the economy and the various aspects of the national defense system. More than 100 professionals were nominated and 26 were selected into the incoming Class of 2020.
The 2020 class co-chairs are Christine Reliford, U.S. Marine Corps retired, and Chris Rideout of Croy Engineering.
The 2020 class members are - Jan Apo, MUST Ministries; Mike Jones, Edison Engineering Group; JoAnn Birrell, Cobb County Board Of Commissioners; Ann Keller, Ann Keller Counseling at East-West Psychotherapy; Cole Blackwell, Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority; Beth Kost, WellStar Health Systems Inc.; Barry Goldin, Unified Technology Systems; Jackie McMorris, Cobb County Government; B.J. Haisten, Brasfield & Gorrie LLC; Matt Menerey, RaceTrac Petroleum; Eric Hall, Lockheed Martin; Mark Morgan, Morgan and Morgan Realty; Peter Heintzelman, Cobb EMC; Stephanie Ray, BB&T; Chris Henderson, City of Kennesaw; Tom Robinson, Croy Engineering; Jenn Hogan, Town Center CID; Melinda Tharpe, My Travel Magic; Julie Jacobs, Office of the Attorney General; Juan Violantes, Violantes Group; Dana Johnson, Cobb Chamber of Commerce; David Westrick, Ruby-Collins Inc.; Bill Johnson, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services; Frank Wigington, Frank Wigington Landscape Company Inc.; and Ervin Johnson, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria.
Created by the Cobb Chamber in 1983, the association has grown over the years to include units of the nation’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard and National Defense Force.
Each program event covers a branch of service and includes a behind-the-scenes tour of local and regional military assets.
For more information, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.
